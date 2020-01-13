LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0513 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,297.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

999 (999) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048918 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004605 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.