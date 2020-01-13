Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Update

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LLIT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Lianluo Smart has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lianluo Smart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lianluo Smart

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

