Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,332 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.86 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

