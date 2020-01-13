Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,610 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $43.36 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

