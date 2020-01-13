Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 625,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,253,182.84. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 37,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,786,859.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. 476,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,186. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.