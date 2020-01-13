Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Acquires C$4,499,054.53 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,499,054.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,497,163.58.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 93,558 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,333,803.03.

TSE:LNR traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,384. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$35.33 and a one year high of C$53.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

