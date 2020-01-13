Linamar Corporation Buys 93,558 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 93,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,333,803.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,333,803.03.

On Friday, January 10th, Linamar Corporation bought 93,558 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,499,054.53.

TSE LNR traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.44. 125,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$35.33 and a 52-week high of C$53.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

