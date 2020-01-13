Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 124,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

