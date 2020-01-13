Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lindsay to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE:LNN opened at $105.22 on Monday. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $111.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

