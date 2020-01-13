LINKA (LINKA) Tops One Day Volume of $135,697.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $135,697.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.22 or 0.05891183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00118984 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

