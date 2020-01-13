Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0090 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $391,411.00 and $35,481.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

