Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $58,414.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,084.53 or 2.15009174 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,657,515 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.