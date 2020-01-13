Litecoin Price Tops $51.15 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.15 or 0.00612162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, Koinex, ZB.COM and BTCC. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $3.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009682 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,853,414 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms like Coinbase Pro, Binance, Kraken, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Poloniex, Bittrex, and many others.

