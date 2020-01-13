Lition (LIT) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit. Lition has a total market capitalization of $426,288.00 and approximately $111,597.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.01761075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.03344107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00615861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00706108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00067327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00469488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

