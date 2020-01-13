LOCIcoin (LOCI) Achieves Market Cap of $25,692.00

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $25,692.00 and $13.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

