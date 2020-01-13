Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average of $380.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $270.63 and a twelve month high of $418.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

