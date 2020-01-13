Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $419.84. 555,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.70 and a 200 day moving average of $380.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $270.63 and a 52-week high of $418.18. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

