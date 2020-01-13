Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Loews by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.68. Loews has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

