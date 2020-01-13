Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOGI opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

