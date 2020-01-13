Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,025. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 130.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.