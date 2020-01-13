Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

LONE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 69,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

