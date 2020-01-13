LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Cap of $8.26 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $465,129.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,891 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

