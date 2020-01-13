Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 67.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 201,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 111.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.03. 268,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,831. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

