Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE LUG traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.76.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,951.92.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

