Maecenas Hits 1-Day Volume of $91.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $935,695.00 and $91.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

