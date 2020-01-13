Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGTA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

MGTA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 246,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $594.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.27. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,202 shares of company stock valued at $677,911 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

