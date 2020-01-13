Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. Magna International has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 784,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after buying an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.