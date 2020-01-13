Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been given a $60.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. 472,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,704. Magna International has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

