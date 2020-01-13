Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

