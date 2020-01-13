Mandom Corporation to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mandom in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Mandom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of MDOMF stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Mandom has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.