Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 558,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $110.13 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $110.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

