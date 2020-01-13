Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 48,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 591,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.49 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

