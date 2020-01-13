Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,655 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $66.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

