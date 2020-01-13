Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR opened at $25.13 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.