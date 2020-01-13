Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $107.77 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold a total of 13,524 shares of company stock worth $1,443,495 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.