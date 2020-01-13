Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,085 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE NSA opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

