Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $28.35 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Insiders have bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.