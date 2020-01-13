Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 64,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.23 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

