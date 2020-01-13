Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.