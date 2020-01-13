Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $5,635,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WH opened at $59.66 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. ValuEngine cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

