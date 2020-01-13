Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 23,308 Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $85.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

