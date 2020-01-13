Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,185 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Getty Realty worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.04 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

