Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.28 and a 12 month high of $92.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

