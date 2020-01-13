Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,310 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Plymouth Industrial Reit worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the second quarter worth $312,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $18.31 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

