Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 10,045 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,035 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 225.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 800,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SHO opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.31%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.71%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

