Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,988,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

HLT opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $112.79.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

