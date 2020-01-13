Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,140 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 494.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $223.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $224.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

