Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 74,492 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,492 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 189,648 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 864,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares during the period. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $58.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

