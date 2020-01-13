Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,925 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.