MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.80.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.51 on Monday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $295.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.
